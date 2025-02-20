Is Zendaya Joining Will Smith's Hancock 2? Actor Reveals 2008 Superhero Film Sequel Details

Will Smith has hinted that a much-talked-about Hancock sequel is on the way, and he already has his sights set on Zendaya for the movie. The 2008 film originally starred Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman with Smith portraying an amnesiac, alcoholic, and reckless superhero.

In a surprise visit to Twitch streamer xQc's live stream, Smith responded to fan queries and confirmed that talks regarding Hancock 2 are ongoing. Although he did not offer much detail, he provided a hint at the development of the film, stating that the Dune actress has been approached for a role.

Peter Berg's Hancock (2008) was a box-office hit with its original superhero spin, as Smith played a drunken hero, shunned and ridiculed by the public, who tries to piece together his life and remember his past. Vy Vincent Ngo wrote the original story that the film follows in 1996.

During xQc’s live stream, Smith said, "There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven’t even talked about it."

The Pursuit of Happyness actor added, "I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2."

There have been rumors of a sequel since the movie was released. Berg in 2009 confirmed to MTV News that both the Bad Boys actor and Theron would be returning, saying that the whole crew wanted to do a sequel. There was never any production on the sequel, however.

By 2012, Berg gave an update to Comicbook Movie, stating that scheduling issues between principal players, such as Smith, producer Michael Mann, and Akiva Goldsman, had brought things to a standstill. He was still hopeful, however, repeating that Smith had a concept for the sequel and that it was simply a question of timing.

Berg said, "We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for sequel — and Will Smith actually had the idea — so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing."

Will Smith is currently teasing new updates about Zendaya possibly being up for a role in Hancock 2. But officially, nothing has been confirmed about production or casting.