Isabella Rossellini Opens Up About Playing Herself In FRIENDS While Making A Guest Appearance; Read Here

Isabella Rossellini played herself in one of the episodes of Friends. The actress was approached romantically by Ross, portrayed by David Schwimmer in the early seasons of the sitcom.

However, the actress was initially hesitant to be a part of the clan, as she believed that she wasn’t too famous to be playing herself in the show. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Rossellini revealed that she had confirmed with the makers whether they would really want her to play the role.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment portal over her new movie, Conclave, the actress shared that she was surprised when the script got to her.

She told the outlet, "I was surprised because at the time—maybe still today, but maybe to a lesser extent at the time—there weren't many foreign actors that were recognized in America.”

She further explained, "And so I was very surprised that Friends invited me, not only as a guest but as a star. They recognize me, and they know my name. So I was very... I said, 'Really? Am I that known that I can play myself as a known person?' So that was really great, and it was a delight to work with them."

As for the storyline of the episode, Rossellini entered the Central Perk to grab a cup of coffee, and as the gang spots the actress, Ross walks up to hit on her, revealing that when he and his friends were listing the most good-looking actresses, she had been one of them on his list.

However, the character of Ross regrets striking off her name with someone another actress; both Monica and Rachel laugh at Ross’ failure.

As for the dialogues, Schwimmer says to the actress, "You know, it's ironic because I have a list of five goofy coffeehouse guys, and, yesterday, I just bumped you for that guy over there.”

After coming back over to his friends while Rachel looks unsurprised at the result of his attempt, Ross covers up by saying that he and Rossellini are going to be friends.

All the seasons of Friends are available to stream on Netflix.

