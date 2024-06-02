Isabella Strahan Cracks Lighthearted Joke About Her Brain, Labels It ‘Expensive’

Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of NFL legend Michael Strahan, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2023, just days before her 19th birthday. But considering the brave girl that she happens to be, her spirits are high, and she is hopeful of recovery. Recently, she cracked a lighthearted joke amid her battle with brain cancer by posting a two-pic slideshow set to audio from an April 2023 interview with Salma Hayek at the TIME 100 Gala.

"What's the most expensive thing you're wearing?" Hayek says in the audio that the first picture shows Isabella smiling for a selfie. The audio then cuts to Hayek saying, "Probably my brain," as the next photo shows Isabella on a hospital bed with bandages wrapped around her head.

In her caption, Isabella wrote, "This photo gets me everytime."

What happened to Isabella Strahan?

Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, weeks after she said she began experiencing headaches at the beginning of her freshman year at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles."I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said."That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, and couldn't walk straight." she said while she appeared on Good Morning America.

Furthermore, on February 14, 2024, Isabella shared a video of her receiving treatment for brain cancer. In an emotional video, Isabella gave a tour of her hospital room and showed a clip of her father giving her a caring kiss on the head. Then, on April 12, in yet another video posted to YouTube, the 19-year-old shared that she had undergone a third craniotomy just a month after her second.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old also celebrated her birthday after she was forced to miss it because she was unconscious at the time. She shared all the details in her YouTube vlog that she shared with her followers.

Isabella Strahan waits for her final round of chemotherapy

Isabella is anxiously awaiting her final round of chemotherapy in June 2024. She had previously expressed her nerves. "I just want it to be June already. That's the thing; I just wait around for the next time I get chemo," she said in a recent vlog. "I'm kind of scared that once I'm done, I'm going to go back to normal life because I feel like there's always going to be another treatment or something that I have to do. I don't know. But that's a later problem. Otherwise, I'm doing good."

Meanwhile, her father, Michael Strahan, has been a huge emotional support during her treatment and believes that Isabella is a great girl who will come out of it like a true winner.

