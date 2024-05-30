Isla Fisher And Nico Parker To Join Returning Cast Jim Broadbent On Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy brings new actors on board!

The franchise's fourth installment will feature the Wedding Crashers actress Isla Fisher and How To Train Your Dragon star Nico Parker alongside the returning cast. The excitement builds as the film gears up for release next year on Valentine's Day.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast

Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent will reprise their roles as the iconic parents of Bridget Jones. In the fourth sequel, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis will return to play Bridget’s friends.

The film franchise's leading faces, Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson, will definitely reprise their roles, with newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall joining them.

What will be the story of the fourth sequel?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is based on Helen Fielding's third novel and is currently in production. Fielding herself is writing the script along with Abi Morgan and Dan Mazer. Meanwhile, Michael Morris is taking the reins as the director.

If the film religiously follows the book, the plot will continue four years after Max's death. As Bridget emerges from her first grief and loss, her love life takes a toll. When she finally enters the dating scene, it feels a bit different.

The Bridget Jones franchise has been a cult classic since the first film was released in 2001. The 2016 Bridget Jones’s Baby grossed a $35 million budget, but its total collection of $212 million worldwide surpassed the budget by miles. Overall, the films grossed $760 million at the worldwide box office.

The upcoming Bridgeton Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in theaters internationally and on Peacock in the US on 14 February 2025.