Isla Fisher Gets Candid About Her Split From Ex Sacha Baren Cohen; Says 'Never Imagined Family Being Separated'

Isla Fisher truly did not hold back when she opened up about her split from ex-spouse Sacha Baron Cohen. The actress spoke about the breakup while conversing with The Sunday Times.

During her interview, published on February 8, she stated that ending her marriage was “the most difficult thing I’ve been through.” She recounted learning a lot about herself in the process and mentioned that she had never imagined her family “being separated,” adding that they are “committed and loving parents.”

While speaking with the outlet, the Now You See Me actress said that despite her split from The Dictator actor, they remain dedicated to putting their children first.

Fisher expressed, “Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible.”

During the interview, she also credited her strong female friendships for helping her through the most difficult moments of her split and getting a better understanding of who she is outside of a romantic relationship.

She stated that the women in her life have “held” her. She continued, “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business—those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional.”

Fisher expressed that she is where she is today because of them. She added that she has learned a lot about the strength of female friendships, her resilience, and who she is outside of a partnership, as well as what her values are. “It’s been this expansive learning curve,” she said.

The couple, who share three children—Olive, Elula, and Montgomery—tied the knot in 2010 and called it quits in 2023.