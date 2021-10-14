Isla Fisher pens a sweet birthday post for her 'babes' Sacha Baron Cohen; See post

Isla Fisher is celebrating her husband's milestone birthday. The 45-year-old actress paid tribute to Sacha Baron Cohen, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. Fisher posted an Instagram picture of herself and the Borat actor, both of whom were wearing identical striped shirts, smiling for the camera.

Check out her post here:

"Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship," she captioned her birthday post. "You bring the RUACH." However, Fisher and Cohen have been married since 2010 and have three children: Olive, 13, Elula, 11, and Montgomery, 6. While the pair just completed a decade of marriage, they had known one other for 20 years. Last year saw the debut of Cohen's newest Borat film, for which he received a Golden Globe, as well as his performance in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

As per PEOPLE, following his two Golden Globe victories, the comedian praised his wife for her compassion and support. "It's impossible to make a movie like this without having an incredibly supporting spouse," he told reporters after the March awards show. "You know, I went and made two movies in the last 12 months: [The Trial of the] Chicago Seven and Borat 2. And these aren't normal shoot days; you're calling up sometimes at the end of the day and just saying, 'I was lucky to make it out in one piece today,' so you need a very, very understanding wife. And I'm very lucky to have it."

Meanwhile, Fisher said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020 that she and her spouse have "surreal conversations" because of his career. "Luckily, he doesn't really tell me when he's going to do super dangerous stuff until he's done it," she explained at the time.

