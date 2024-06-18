'Isn't He Adorable?' Matchmaker Patti Stanger Says She Like Leonardo DiCaprio To Settle Down And Have Kids

Patti Stanger of Millionaire Matchmaker fame has thoughts about Hollywood bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio. At the 2024 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, Stanger said that she hopes the actor marries and has kids. “I’d like to see Leo have a kid,” Stanger said, “Isn’t he adorable? And he’s my favorite actor.”

Stanger's matchmaking vision

Stanger, 63, doesn’t usually support huge age gaps in relationships but maintains a maximum of ten years between partners. However, she would make an exception for DiCaprio whose girlfriends are often younger than himself and break up with him when they turn 25.

In DiCaprio’s case though, Stanger sees someone in their early thirties as the ideal partner. According to her, “Let’s go early 30s. Somebody who knows herself. I’m an astrologer, so somebody who’s gone through their Saturn Return would be really grounding for him. Maybe a Pisces or a Cancer or even a Gemini because he’s a Scorpio.”

Ideal partner outside of Hollywood

According to Stanger now working together with Nick Viall on CW’s Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, he should find someone outside the industry world such as a stylist, lawyer or agent that can help meet his needs without trying to gain popularity at his expense.

Ceretti has just turned 26; among other girls dating DiCaprio recently was Vittoria Ceretti. They were spotted in various locations such as Ibiza clubs and Santa Barbara ice cream shops together. In addition, they had dinner with friends in Paris and spent time with DiCaprio’s mother in Milan.

An insider revealed that DiCaprio and Ceretti have been hanging out together a lot lately while learning more about each other as well. Last November at DiCaprio’s house during his fiftieth party there was even a scene captured of them being affectionate.

Leo DiCaprio could find and settle down with the right person who might help him in this matter, using Patti Stanger’s expert matchmaking vision, if he considers such opportunities for his future life which is perhaps more lasting romance and raising a family.

