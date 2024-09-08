‘Isn't It Weird’: Catherine O’Hara Talks About One Major Similarity Between Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice 2

Catherine O’Hara pointed out a major commonality between her latest film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Schitts Creek. And it has to do with Crows and her posing while flapping her arms reminding us about Moira Rose.

To give you a little idea, in the new movie’s opening scene, there is an art gallery and in one particular art installation, the actress dons a full white outfit and poses with her arms flapping, and crows are seen flying behind her. This is strikingly similar to her character Moira Rose’s film The Crows Have Eyes from her comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared that initially, another bird species was considered for the scene, but it was later decided that crows would be part of it. Director Tim Burton then asked her if she would like to flap her arms, which she agreed to do.

O’Hara revealed that she wondered whether Burton had seen the acclaimed series. She didn’t think he had, and she didn’t want to assume, as it felt “ego-based” to her, so she chose not to mention it. She figured that, because of this, the director probably wouldn’t recognize or reference the similarity.

However, Burton ended up using the arm-flapping scene in the movie, and O’Hara wasn’t sure if he had seen Schitt’s Creek or was aware of the crow reference. She added, “Isn't it weird?! It's weird that I am flapping my arms, and there are crows."

Her co-star, Winona Ryder told the publication about the common character traits between O’Hara’s character, Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2 and Moira Rose from the comedy series. She shared, “They're both artists," adding, "And they're sensitives."

O’Hara agreed with her co-star, expressing that no one fully understands how much they have to “offer” in terms of creativity and "creative endeavors." She continued, “They are so multi-talented, and no one seems to get it."

Beetlejuice 2, which is currently in theaters, is a sequel to the hit 1988 movie Beetlejuice, also directed by Tim Burton.

The latest film includes a multi-starrer cast including Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Willen Dafoe, Monica Belluci, and many more.

