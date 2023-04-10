Israel Adesanya emerges as the winner in a fight with Alex Pereira; Regains his UFC title

At the Kaseya Center, Israel Adesanya claimed victory by knocking out Alex Pereira with a rally of right hands at 4 minutes, 21 seconds. With this, Israel has successfully regained the UFC middleweight championship title. He becomes the first person to claim the middleweight champion twice in the history of UFC. Adesanya also became the fourth out of 15 fighters to win back their title in an immediate rematch. In an interview after the match, Adesanya said, "I hope every one of you behind the screen, in this arena, can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life." He added, "I hope all of you can feel how f---ing happy I am right now. ... But you never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something." Alex was doing well on Saturday night. He had cornered Adesanya against the cage.

Adesanya mentioned later on that he was playing possum. Adesanya countered with an impactful right hand and then topped it off with another right and a left hook that knocked Pereira down. Adesanya sealed his victory with a hammerfist as referee Dan Miragliotta had to pull him away and stop the fight. Alex was knocked out unconscious. Adesanya said, "That last one had everything. That was since 2017. That last hammerfist was from the gods." Adesanya celebrated his victory by reenacting Alex’s signature move; he stood over Pereira and made a gesture that showed him pulling back a bow and arrow. Israel topped it off by saying, "The hunter became the hunted."

Israel Adesanya appreciates Alex Pereira

Adesanya appreciated Alex that night by saying, "No matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight, but he will always be a champion. In his story, I'm the antagonist. In his story, I'm the bad guy. But tonight, it's my story. History."

Dana White the president of the UFC said that Pereira will move tp light heavyweight because of how much weight he initially had to cut to make it to the 185-pound limit as a middleweight.

