Issa Rae will be playing Spider-Woman in the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel

Issa Rae has been cast to portray Spider-Woman in the much-awaited sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Phil and Chris Lord have co-written the script and are back as producers.

Issa Rae is currently filming the fifth and final season of ‘Insecure’, which is a show she has helped in co-creating and has garnered three Emmy nominations, including the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Issa has been signed to voice the character of Spider-Woman in Sony Pictures Animation’s sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Plot details of the film are being kept under wrap for the moment but the original creators Phil and Chris Lord have co-written the script along with David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) for the sequel and will be producing the venture as well.

Issa is the latest addition to the sequel where Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be reprising their roles of Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, and Spider-Gwen respectively. Issa was last seen in an action-comedy called ‘The Lovebirds’ opposite Kumail Nanjiani. The first part Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got a lot of critical acclaims and also tremendous box office prowess. The film got universally loved by the fans at large and the sequel has been one of the most awaited in the latest lineup of the forthcoming superhero/animation ventures. The sequel is being directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

Peter Ramsey who was handed the responsibilities to direct the first one will be now executive producing the sequel along with Aditya Sood. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won an oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019 and soon slid into the pop culture conversation. The sequel currently has a release date of October 7, 2022.

Also Read| Oscars 2020 Nominations: Issa Rae makes scathing remark congratulating 'Those Men' post female directors snub

Share your comment ×