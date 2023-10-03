'It actually kind-off narrows things down...': The time Robert Pattinson opened up about dating as an actor, and hate towards his then-girlfriend FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson, known for his iconic role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, shared candid insights into the complexities of dating while famous, as well as the challenges of dealing with internet trolls who targeted his then-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Six years ago, on Howard Stern's show, Pattinson engaged in a revealing conversation about the impact of fame on relationships. The discussion began with Stern initiating a conversation about the intricacies of romantic involvements, particularly when one is in the spotlight.

When Robert Pattinson addressed hate in the digital age

During his conversation with Stern, Pattinson humorously remarked, "Relationships are complicated, you know when you're as good-looking as me." He went on to explain that being famous can create unique challenges in forming and maintaining relationships.

While some might assume that being a well-known actor opens doors to endless romantic possibilities, Pattinson emphasized that it can narrow down options. The constant scrutiny and paranoia that come with fame can make it difficult to trust people's intentions, leading to an imbalance in relationships.

Stern concurred, highlighting the limitations that fame imposes on everyday activities like going out to a restaurant or casually meeting someone. The fear of legal complications and potential misunderstandings can be a hindrance. The conversation took a more serious turn when Stern addressed the hate and racism that Pattinson’s then-girlfriend (FKA Twigs), a talented musician and Pattinson's former partner, faced from online trolls. Stern expressed disbelief that she received such vitriol merely for being a Black woman.

Pattinson described the trolls as professional, individuals addicted to causing harm and pain to others from behind the anonymity of their screens. Confronting this faceless enemy becomes a daunting challenge.

The weight of helplessness: Battling online hate

Stern also delved into the instinctual desire to protect loved ones from online attacks. Pattinson agreed that the feeling of helplessness can be overwhelming, as he shared how it made him feel less powerful in the face of relentless online hate directed at his girlfriend.

In hindsight, Pattinson's candid conversation with Howard Stern sheds light on the challenges faced by those in the public eye when it comes to dating and relationships. It also underscores the importance of addressing online hate and trolls, emphasizing the need for empathy and understanding in our increasingly digital world.

