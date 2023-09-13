'It all happened so fast...': When Blake Lively trolled Ryan Reynolds on voting for first time in the US

We are revisiting the adorable moment when Ryan Reynolds voted for the first time in the US, and Blake Lively was his biggest cheerleader. The power couple has been setting the standards for love for the rest of us. But what caught the fans’ attention wasn’t the fact that they voted together, it was that Blake Lively had no shoes on.

When Blake Lively trolled Ryan Reynolds after he voted in the US for the first time

Taking to her Instagram, Blake Lively shared a photo of her after the voting. Captioning the post, Lively wrote, “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend." On the other hand, Ryan wrote, "This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly" The reason why it was Reynold’s first time voting is because he was a Canadian citizen and recently got his US citizenship and thus became eligible to vote.

When Blake Lively solved the curious case of her missing shoes in photo with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared photos on Instagram of them after casting their voting, and fans in the comments section wondered about the story behind the case of the missing shoes. The netizens pointed out that while on Ryan’s Instagram post, the actress was seen barefoot, she drew brown heels on in the picture she posted on her social media.

The posts garnered an interesting reaction in the comments section with fans mentioning, “Its the drawn on heels for me” and “Can I get the deats (sic) on those killer heels?!”

Responding to the online speculation, Lively took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

Talking about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the couple got married back in 2012 and have been blessed with three beautiful children, James, Inez, and Betty. They welcomed their fourth child recently, however, the gender and name of the little one is unknown.

Work-wise, the Gossip Girl actress recently launched her beverage brand Betty Buzz, and is currently attending the New York Fashion Week. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds was shooting for Deadpool 3 which has now been delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship timeline from 2010 to 2023