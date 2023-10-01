‘It all sort of falls into place’: When Blake Lively revealed the ‘fantastically’ best advice she had ever gotten from her mom

Blake Lively is one of Hollywood’s elite actresses. The actress was already a film actress, but her role in the hit series Gossip Girl is what made her a household name. Lively is full of wisdom and knowledge from the experience she has gained over the years. Lively possibly doesn’t need advice, but we all have received some of the best advice at some point in our lives, isn’t it? Similarly, Lively had also received some of the best advice. But from whom? In a 2017 interview with Variety, Blake Lively revealed she had received the best advice from her mom.

Blake Lively revealed that she had received the best advice from her mom

Blake Lively thanked her mother for the sound advice! In 2017, The Shallows star answered several quick-fire questions in a 7 Secrets video from Variety's Power of Women cover shoot, including one about the finest advice she's ever received. Elaine Lively, Lively's mother, is credited with teaching her how to juggle parenting and her Hollywood profession.

Lively said, "My mom was really great because she had a career and had five kids. We were just there all the time. We were yelling in the background while she was attempting to work, so we had to use mute or cover the phone."

She then revealed her mother’s amazing advice; she said, "Don't sacrifice one for the sake of the other. You can do both fantastically, and some days you’ll do both horribly. As long as you’re happy and give your family all the love and attention they need, it all sort of falls into place."

Blake Lively then revealed if she had googled herself

In the same interview with Variety, Blake Lively revealed whether she had Googled herself before or not. To which Lively said, “I have before, and it’s just ended in full depression, so I think it’s a good rule not to throw yourself because the Internet is not nice.”

Blake Lively also welcomed her fourth child this year with husband Ryan Reynolds. The newborn's name and gender has been kept a secret. Lively and Reynolds are now family of six with James, Inez and Betty.

