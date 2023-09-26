'It always felt a little personally compromising': When Blake Lively shared her genuine thoughts on her Gossip Girl character

In a 2015 issue of Allure magazine, Blake Lively, the actress known for her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in the iconic teen drama series Gossip Girl revealed her internal conflict regarding her character's influence as a role model.

Blake Lively's stance on her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen

At the pinnacle of her career, Lively's role as Serena was undeniably glamorous, capturing the hearts and imaginations of viewers worldwide. Yet, behind all the fame, the actress found herself wrestling with the character's not-so-stellar role-model status In a 2015 issue of Allure magazine. She recognized that Serena's on-screen decisions and behavior didn't necessarily align with the values she personally cherished.

"People loved it," Lively acknowledged, but it was the personal compromises that troubled her the actress claimed as per the Allure Magazine. She mentioned, "But it always felt a little personally compromising. You want to be putting a better message out there."

As an actress, she aspired to use her platform to convey messages that resonated with her beliefs and ideals. Serena's character, known for her tangled web of relationships and occasional reckless behavior, often left Lively feeling torn between her professional duty and her desire to set a better example.

Reportedly, fans of the show, enamored with Serena's character, sometimes struggled to differentiate between the actress and her on-screen persona. Regarding which she stated, "The lines become blurred. It doesn't help when everybody is dating who they're dating on the show, and you're also saying to the costume designer, 'Hey, can I take that home?' It's a weird thing when people feel like they know you really well, and they don't."

ALSO READ: 'It all happened so fast...': When Blake Lively trolled Ryan Reynolds on voting for first time in the US

What was 'the most significant' concern Blake Lively expressed?

One of the most significant concerns Blake expressed was the potential impact of Serena's behavior on impressionable viewers. The character's actions, including drug use, romantic entanglements, and conflicts, raised questions about the responsibility of portraying such a figure in the world of entertainment. Lively remarked, "It's a weird thing when people feel like they know you really well, and they don't."

Additionally, Lively also encapsulated her reservations in the 2015 issue of Allure Magazine, saying, "I would not be proud to be the person who gave someone the cocaine that made them overdose and then shot someone and slept with someone else's boyfriend."

ALSO READ: ‘I'm much more of a homebody’: When Blake Lively revealed she prefers staying home than partying, going to a club