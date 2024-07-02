'It Always Felt Like...': Halsey Teases New Single Sampling Britney Spears' 2000 Hit Lucky

Halsey recently teased fans with her upcoming single, which samples pop legend Britney Spears’ iconic song from her second album, Oops!... I Did It Again. While revealing the exciting news about her new single, the singer-songwriter also penned a touching note, expressing how these lyrics still resonate with her after all these years. In the upcoming single, Hasley sings the slightly similar chorus Spears did in her 2000 hit Lucky. Read on further to know more details!



Halsey teases her new song that samples Britney Spears's 2000 hit Lucky

Halsey recently took to Instagram and shared a snippet, teasing fans about her upcoming new single, which reportedly samples Britney Spears' 2000 hit song, Lucky. In the video, shared by the Eastside singer, she is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word 'Lucky' written over it.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, in her new song snippet, the singer adds her twist as she sings, “But I’m so lucky, I’m a star/But I cry, cry, cry in the lonely heart thinking/If there’s nothing missing in my life/Then why do these tears come at night?"

Halsey also penned a sweet note for the legendary singer. “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me," she wrote, adding, "24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever.” After the singer shared the snippet, fans rushed to the comment sections and expressed their views and excitement on the song.

Advertisement

One user wrote, "this is all I could think about as soon as you posted Lucky (crying emoji) a true millennial dream (sparkles emoji)." Another remarked, "Loveeeee this! I hope Britney can somehow jump on a remix. She’s influenced so many current pop girls, it warms my heart."

ALSO READ: Halsey Reveals Lupus Diagnosis; Shares Glimpse Of Her Secret Health Battle On Social Media

Halsey opened up about her health battle in her latest single The End

Last month, Halsey released her new song The End, (which is her first single from her upcoming fifth album). She shared a video of herself in which she talked about her health journey. "long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now," she wrote in the caption of her video.

The singer received an overwhelming response from her fans to the song, after which she thanked everyone for their incredible love and support in a lengthy Instagram post. She also detailed further about her health, noting that in 2022, she was "diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Was A Huge Fan...': Halsey Reveals How She Got Role Of Tabby Martin In Upcoming Film MaXXXine

She wrote that after two years, she is "feeling better" noting that she is "grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all (white heart emoji) Singing and screaming my heart out."

Meanwhile, Halsey's new single The End is available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.