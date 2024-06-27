'It Brings Me To Tears': Selena Gomez Talks About Honoring Her 2000s Sitcom Wizards Of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez is excited to reprise her iconic character Alex Russo that was 'the beginning' of her mega-stardom. In a recent chat with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, Gomez expressed how emotional her experience has been while making the Wizards of Waverly Place reunion that she is also producing.

Her heartwarming conversation also included some gushing over her crush Paul Rudd, as well as sharing screen with the legendary Meryl Streep. It was soon followed by a goofy on-spot make-up tutorial on the Rare Beauty founder's 'old favorite' co-star.

Selena Gomez looks back fondly at the beginning of her career in Wizards of Waverly Place

Martin Short served as the guest host on Kimmel had a great interview with Gomez. The interview showed her work ethic and commitment to family and mental health awareness. The popstar and actress looked back fondly at her Wizards of Waverly Place reunion saying, "to honor it in this way has truly been a blast.”

The conversation extended to the reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place in sequel spearheaded by David Henrie who played Justin, Alex Russo's brother in the 2000s cult-classic Disney sitcom. Speaking of the sequel that she is the executive producer of, Gomez said, "It brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started."

She also said she would be appearing in the first episode of the new series. "I will be in the first episode I'm executive producing it and it brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started. I can't wait for people to see it," Gomez continued.

Selena Gomez expresses gratitude over her Cannes win and upcoming projects

Martin Short who considers himself as part of the extended family of Gomez hosted her on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night (June 26). Their conversation was warm and friendly like two people catching up after some time apart.

Her punctuality, professionalism and dedication set were praised by Gomez’s co-star in Only Murders in the Building. Speaking of her close bond with her grandparents who frequents her filming set, Selena said she has always strived to make her family proud.

Selena Gomez also spoke about her admiration towards Paul Rudd and working with Meryl Streep on Only Murders. The chance to work with Streep was described by her not only as being able to work with one of Hollywood’s best actresses but also a dream come true. She spoke of her highly for her down-to-earth nature that was personified through singing barefooted or conversing casually among everyone present at the set of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

At the Cannes Film Festival 2024, she won accolades for Emilia Pérez along with an 11-minute standing ovation. She also looks forward to several forthcoming projects such as Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season four premiering on August 27th and the reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place.

In addition to this entertainment career, Rare Beauty cosmetic brand name under Gomez's leadership aimed at raising mental health awareness through increasing access to mental healthcare services. Addressing her own mental health struggles in Alek Keshishian’s documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez hopes to raise 100 million USD towards mental health initiatives. She finds the mission both meaningful and practical.

