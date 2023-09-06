'It came out ridiculous': Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart upset after recreating iconic Justin-Hailey Bieber magazine cover

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the infamous duo of Chainsmokers, recently did a photoshoot. They were inspired by a famous Calvin Klein ad featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber. In the photos, Alex and Andrew wore only Calvin Klein underwear and jeans. They posed in a dramatic way for the camera, showing off their tattoos. Some people found it funny, and others made jokes about the photos.

Chainsmokers recreated Justin and Hailey’s Calvin Klien pose

The Chainsmokers had originally planned to use one of these photos as the cover for their new album called Summertime Friends. They said, “Summertime friends comes out this week and this was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous. we are so upset. firing creative director immediately. never trusting our team again.”

Their Instagram received funny reactions from followers all around. An artist that goes by the name @nickyromero commented, “The picture nobody knew they needed in their life,” while another wrote, “The first pic is goals,” followed by a funny comment, “Very hard to explain to my friends why my ig looks like this when I opened the app in front of them.”

Alex and Drew made headlines for ‘Threesome’

In the past, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart made headlines for admitting that they had threesomes with fans. They talked about it in an interview. They said most of these encounters happened when they were in Europe and sharing hotel rooms with two beds that were close together. Pall explained, “In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart, so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios, " he added, “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie.”

Chainsmokers broke the record in L.A.

Recently in August, the Chainsmokers had a big event in LA. They went on stage in the evening, and they surprised everyone by bringing guests like Maluma, Shenseea, 347 Aidan, and Carlie Hanson to perform their songs together. After playing for about two hours, they performed their upcoming song Summertime Friends for the first time live.

For The Chainsmokers, made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, this show on Saturday was special. The show attracted a crowd of 18,798 people at Los Angeles State Historic Park, setting a new record for the highest number of attendees ever at that venue. They shared the post for the same on Instagram with the caption that read, “Holy shit LA that was 10/10. Thank you to all our friends, fans, and family that made this our most special show we’ve ever done here

