‘It Can Break Some Ribs': Celine Dion Opens Up About Battle With Stiff Person's Syndrome

It’s been two years since Celine Dion was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Now, the legendary singer has decided to speak her truth and detail the adversities the neurological condition has had on her life and career.

Celine Dion got candid about her SPS health battle while highlighting how it has limited her ability to even sing in her first public appearance since the diagnosis. The star also performed a chilling demonstration of the syndrome’s effect on her throat and how the muscular spasms can even fracture ribs.

Celine Dion gets candid about her health battle

It’s been a while since fans got a candid glimpse of Celine Dion, 56, in public appearances. TODAY released an exclusive preview of an upcoming hour-long NBC interview, on June 7, 2024, where the Queen of Power Ballads broke her silence on the terrifying consequences of Stiff Person Syndrome and her personal challenges with it.

Dion revealed that at one point in her health battle, she was dealing with broken ribs. She told journalist Hoda Kotb in an exclusive NBC interview, “I had broken ribs at one point because when sometimes when it’s very severe, it can break some ribs.” The revelation left Kotb shocked as she contemplated the intensity of the muscle spasms.

The Oscar-winning singer explained that SPS causes progressive muscular stiffness that is not just limited to the throat. It can also affect the abdomen, spine, and ribs, Dion said.

When asked about the toll the incurable neurological disorder has had on her singing, the Canadian star demonstrated the physical effects of the spasms by talking in a high-pitched and restrained voice. “It’s like somebody’s strangling you,” Dion said while poking her “larynx pharynx” inwardly with her fingers.

The full NBC interview will air on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the preview here.

Celine Dion to release new documentary on health struggles

The iconic singer has suffered much and, in silence, ever since the Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis became the center of her life. But now, Dion claims, she is ready to speak up and will share her experiences in a full-length Amazon MGM documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, set to premiere later this month. I Am will offer insightful glimpses into the trajectory of her career and how her health scare has burnt a hole in the thing she loves doing most, singing. She emotionally admits to missing performing shows in front of huge crowds. “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them,” Dion says in the trailer.

Amidst her struggle with the disorder, the Grammy winner made the difficult decision to cancel the rest of her 2023 Courage World Tour as she was “unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder,” per People. Despite that, Dion showed up at the 2024 Grammys to present Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award, in a rare appearance. It remains a marked moment of this year’s event.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video starting June 25, 2024.

