'It didn't happen to me until I was about 38': Rachel Bilson makes NSFW confession about her life; DEETS here

In a candid conversation with Whitney Cummings, Rachel Bilson got candid about her s*x life on the Broad Ideas podcast. The actress opened up about never experiencing orgasm from sexual intercourse until late in her life.

Previously also Rachel Bilson spilled beans about her bedroom life when she said that the thing she missed most about her ex-boyfriend Bill Hader was ‘his big di*k’. She even told her producers, ‘You can keep that. Oh, that's funny’.

Here is everything that you need to know about the recent NSFW confession that Rachel Bilson made.

ALSO READ: Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke REACT to co star Mischa Barton's 'bullying' comments on leaving The O.C.

Rachel Bilson NSFW confession

During their candid chat, Whitney Cummings shared that after going off birth control her s*x drive has definitely increased. She also talked about not having orgasm until she went off the birth control until she turned 40 but she could orgasm with her hands.

This prompted Rachel Bilson to share her confession as she talked about never having orgasm until she turned 38. The actress said that she could orgasm with her hands but not through the sexual encounters.

Bilson did not go into detail about the same but Whitney Cummings further went into detail about the combination that led to her orgasm.

Earlier, Rachel also said that she is open on talking about s*x because she had grown up in a household which was free and sex-positive which influenced the actress to be more open in talking about these things. The actress thinks that all women go through these things and it shouldn’t be taboo to talk about them.

Rachel Bilson recently sparked dating speculation with the artist Zac La Roc after breaking up with her boyfriend Bill Hader.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rachel Bilson calls dating Adam Brody on The OC set a ‘unique experience’; Has ‘gratitude for the experience’