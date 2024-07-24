‘It Didn't Make Sense...': Juror From Alec Baldwin's Rust Trial Says Manslaughter Charge Against Actor Was ‘Pointless’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and guns.

The Rust Trial against actor Alec Baldwin has been one of the most famous high-profile Hollywood cases. Now, in the latest news, a juror, who was present during the July 12 proceeding in the court is speaking out, sharing her opinion on the trial.

What did the juror say about the charges in the Rust trial?

Juror Martina Marquez, who is a New Mexico resident shared with People Magazine that she was open to hearing the facts from the beginning of the legal trial.

As per the outlet, over the first couple of days of the trial, as the prosecutors and defense showcased evidence and elicited testimonies from the witnesses, she became more convinced that the case seemed to be not handled properly from the start.

During her interview with the publication, Marquez, while referring to the bodycan footage from Santa Fe County Sherrif’s Officer Lieutenant Timoteo Benavidez, shared that she thought the indictment change was too severe. She stated that it did not make sense that just on the basis of lapel cam videos, how they could point fingers directly at the actor.

As per the outlet, in court, Benavidez’s video footage also showed him looking for Baldwin’s prop gun, which he did not get until Hannah Guitierrez-Reed gave it to him.

While conversing with the publication, Marquez said, “It didn't make sense.” She added that we all watch television and films and know that it is forbidden to actually handle evidence and move it around. That made her “iffy” about the scenario because, by the time the lieutenant really took it, it might have ended up in the hands of a lot of individuals.

Martinez shared, “I felt like she (Gutierrez-Reed) was liable for what happened." While talking about the time that went on for the investigation and charges against the actor, she said, “It didn't need to go this far. And it did seem pointless.”

Martina Marquez shares on prosecutors going too far

During her interview with the publication, she was asked if the prosecutors went too far with the veteran actor because he has a celebrity status, to which the juror agreed.

She said, “I do think they were,” adding that she felt like the prosecutors needed to pin the death on someone.

For the unversed, the judge dismissed the case against Baldwin as the fundamental fairness of the proceedings had been influenced by the late discovery of the evidence during the trial, which hindered the effective use of the evidence.

The actor, who sobbed in court upon hearing the judge’s decision, could have spent up to eighteen months behind bars if he was found guilty.

