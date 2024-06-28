'It Didn't Stop Anything For Me': Kandi Burruss Reveals Ozempic Didn't Help Her Lose 'Any Weight'

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss initially resorted to Ozempic to aid her weight loss journey, she revealed that it was of no use to her. Speaking on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Bravolebrity admitted, "I saw so many people who were trying it and losing weight. So I was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to try this.' And I didn't lose any weight."

Kandi Burruss speaks on her weight loss journey

The star was confused as to why the drug, a noted medication for Type-2 diabetes and now in the influencer circles being peddled as the magic weight loss solution, did not work for her while it did for others. "My doctor was like, ‘I don't know what the problem is, I'm not seeing this in other people,'" she explained, adding that while it should have reportedly suppressed her appetite, she could not feel the effect. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can't eat.' Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal, and dessert, okay? It didn't stop anything for me," she further said on the podcast.

Not yielding the expected results did sadden the star, who is also a singer. For her, it resulted in a depressing outlook, which made her believe that something was wrong with her body. She embarked on this journey as she departed from the Bravo show, thus ending her nearly 14-year-long stint. While enjoying her time after the departure, she revealed indulging in a different lifestyle. “I was eating dessert every day, taking trips, just living it up,” said the reality TV star, further quipping that it was not cute.

But now Burruss has adopted a healthy outlook to reach her goal- “her best self” as she calls it.

Kandi Burruss to star in Reasonable Doubt

The Xscape member was announced as the new cast addition to the second season of Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt. She will feature as Eboni Phillips, described as a partygoer in her youth who has since cleaned herself up. Alongside Burruss, regular cast members Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut, and McKinley Freeman will reprise their roles in the series, which chronicles the brilliance of attorney Jax Stewert, albeit a product of some questionable ethics.

