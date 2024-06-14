‘It Does Affect Me’: Kylie Jenner Breaks Down For Being Taunted Over Her Appearance Since Age Of 13

Kylie Jenner breaks down in a recent episode of The Kardashians after opening up to Kendall Jenner about getting trolled over her appearance since she was 13. The TV star admitted that the online hate and the negative talk had affected her as much as any normal human being could.

While Jenner opens up to her sister, Kendall gets emotional, empathizing with the situation. The older Jenner claims that she, too, has occasionally faced much hate from the audience.

What did Kylie Jenner disclose about being impacted by the criticism of her appearance?

Sitting down with her sister, Kylie shared that ever since she was a teenager, she had been bullied for her looks and how she appeared in the crowd. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics claimed, "People have been talking about my looks since I was 13. It just gets exhausting.” She added, "I hear nasty things about myself all the time. Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."

The TV personality addressed the rumors about her being insecure. However, the businesswoman clapped back at the reports and shared that she loved herself and still does. Calling herself the “confident kid in the room,” Jenner added, “I always loved myself—I still love myself—and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false; I’ve only gotten fillers.”

In one of the previous episodes, Kylie also pointed to her family for bringing out insecurities in her. Jenner revealed that the Kardashians constantly pointed at how her ears were shaped, to which Khloé Kardashian said that she only mentioned it because she liked them.

Kylie Jenner called out her family for making her feel insecure

In the July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner shared with her eldest sister, “You don’t realize how you guys always talked about my ears?” After Khloe mentioned that she did so because she loved her ears, Kylie snapped, “But I didn’t receive it like that.” Jenner added, “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears, calling them dopey. Like that, f----- me up.”

The TV star added that she did not quite pay attention to her ears until she remembered her family joking. Kylie claims that her perspective on her appearance changed after she had her daughter, Stormi, who had similar facial features.

The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

