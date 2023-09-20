‘It does feel different’: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the amazing Stranger Things actress is all set to get married to her fiance, Jake Bongiovi. The actress shared many details about the wedding and is super excited about her big day with the love of her life. The moment Brown met him, she knew he was the one for her, and she wanted to spend her life with him. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James in London, the Stranger Things actress opened up about her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. Meanwhile, Brown and Bongiovi got engaged after two years of dating.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi

During a recent interview with the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show in London, Millie Bobby Brown shared her excitement about her engagement. The Stranger Things actor opened up about her relationship with her 21-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

She said, "I'm married. It's nice, it's fun, and it does feel different. People said, 'it's not going to be any different,' but it kind of is." Brown made an appearance to discuss her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, during which she opened up about her engagement.

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April this year, after two years of dating.

Millie Bobby Brown’s fiance Jake Bongiovi makes an appearance during her interview

Jake Bongiovi also appeared on a BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show when Brown called him while engaging in a game called Sitting or Standing with host James.

The 21-year-old, who was accompanying Brown on her promotional tour stop in London, claimed during the call that he had visited the Natural History Museum with Brown's younger sister, Ava, creating nice little bonding memories. Following the call, Brown said on the radio show that she had considered calling his father, Bon Jovi, but opted against it due to the time difference in the United States.

She said, "If he's sleeping, then I'm not the favorite daughter-in-law. And I have to be the favorite daughter-in-law."

Last week, the Netflix star stated that the preparations for her upcoming wedding with fiancé Bongiovi are really exciting, although, it is going to be a private ceremony.

