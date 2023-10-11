‘It does offer some hope..’: Oscar-winning helmer Martin Scorsese reflects on 'Barbienheimer' success

Barbie and Oppenheimer are worlds different but have left viewers in awe and simultaneously became the year’s biggest box office hit. As per Box Office Mojo, Barbie made USD 1.38 billion globally, making it Warner Bros. ‘highest-grossing worldwide release of all time’. Whereas, Oppenheimer turned out a full-fledged blockbuster as well and made USD 657.3 million at the box office. With regards to these massive successes, the Taxi Driver helmer shared his outlook in a recent interview. Here’s what he said.

Here’s what Martin Scorsese shared in an Interview

Martin accepted that though he hasn't seen any of the two movies, yet he’s a big supporter and a huge fan of Christopher Nolan and Margot Robbie, as well as he preaches the cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto for his works. According to Hindustan Times, Scorsese gave his thoughts on the viral name ‘Barbienheimer’ as the movies were released together and none was any less than the other.

"It seemed to be, I hate that word, but the perfect storm," he told the press. "It came about at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to watch these in a theater. And I think that's wonderful.”

The Departed director continued, "The way it fit perfectly - a film with such entertainment value, purely with the bright colors,” he talked about Barbie, “and a film with such severity and strength, and pretty much about the danger of the end to our civilization,” speaking of Oppenheimer, he continued “ you couldn't have more opposite films to work together," he said. "It does offer some hope for a different cinema to emerge, different from what's been happening in the last 20 years, aside from the great work being done in independent cinema."

"People say it's three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours," Killers of the Flower Moon maker said. "Also, there are many people who watch theater for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”

Here’s what really cheered up Martin

We all know youth prefer online subscriptions for watching movies rather than going out to get tickets and watching a movie in the actual theater. Whereas in the case of Barbienheimer, it was quite the opposite. People were seen dressing ritually black and pink suitable for the movies. Large groups of friends and families went to theaters. The theaters were all packed from the very first day.

Coming to a more important aspect, there was more appreciation than criticism even after watching the movies. Fans did not just watch but also celebrated the films. They made reels and videos and shared them everywhere with respectable tags. Maybe a whole new era, or the return of the old one. The anticipation and participation that led to the huge success in theater is what made the helmer really proud.

