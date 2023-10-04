‘It doesn't come naturally’: When Jennifer Aniston revealed real reason why she joined Instagram even after she hated ‘social media’

Social media is not a blessing for everyone as many often don't have a pleasant experience. Unlike many celebrities, Jennifer Aniston hasn't been a fan of social media since she joined the social media platform back in 2019. Her arrival on Instagram almost broke the internet when she shared a reunion photo of the popular 90s sitcom cast. However, the actress once opened up and revealed she and the social media are not best of friends. As many people in Hollywood are known for posting frequently, Jennifer prefers to keep a much quieter online profile but there might be some reason for the same.

Here is why Jennifer Aniston hated social media

The FRIENDS star shared her candid thoughts on social media and revealed what led her to create an account in the first place. In a conversation with Allure , for their cover story, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her aversion to it and said, “I hate social media.” Adding more about the unexpected reaction, she further revealed that she is not good at it. "It's torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line," explained the FRIENDS star, referencing her hair-care line, LolaVie.

However, Just Go With It fame began to hate the platform as she revealed "Then the pandemic hit and we didn't launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn't come naturally." Not to forget, that when Aniston joined Instagram back in October 2019, she set a record at the time by gaining 1 million followers in under five hours. She also admitted she was the "most reluctant person to ever" do so but explained she finally joined when she "got tired" of people telling her to.

FRIENDS star shares her views on growing up without the age of social media

For Aniston, growing up without the internet and social media was a good feeling. She admitted that she was glad that she wasn't raised with social media in her life like this generation has been, noting that it can hurt one's mental health. "I'm really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect. Look, the internet, has great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair,” added the actress.

Let us know in the comments what you think about and stay tuned for more updates

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston thinks comedy has 'evolved' and the new generation finds Friends 'offensive'