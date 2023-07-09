It Ends With Us: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer finally gets a release date; All details here

Fans of Colleen Hoover's popular novel, It Ends With Us, can look forward to the film adaptation hitting theaters earlier than expected. Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios have announced that the highly anticipated movie, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, will be released on February 9, 2024. Although production faced a setback due to a writers' strike, the filmmakers are optimistic about completing the remaining scenes once the strike is resolved.

Plot synopsis and character age adjustments of It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us centers around Lily (played by Blake Lively), who embarks on a new chapter of her life after college. She meets Ryle (portrayed by Justin Baldoni), and they begin a relationship. However, Lily's first love, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar), re-enters her life, testing her connection with Ryle. Author Colleen Hoover addressed fans' concerns about the casting, acknowledging that she wanted to age up the characters in the movie to rectify an oversight in her original book.

Involvement of cast and crew in It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni takes on multiple roles in the project, serving as both the director and an executive producer. Alongside him, Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover also contribute as executive producers. The screenplay for the film was written by Christy Hall, known for her work on I Am Not Okay With This.

Meanwhile, as it was initially assumed that the production of It Ends With Us had been permanently halted, it was actually due to the writers' strike rather than a complete cessation. Once the strike is resolved, production will resume, and audiences can look forward to watching the film on February 9, 2024.

