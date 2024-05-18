Colleen Hoover’s much-loved best-selling novel It Ends with Us is coming on the big screen soon and its first trailer was dropped on May 16. The trailer features Taylor Swift's hauntingly emotional song My Tears Ricochet from her 2020 album Folklore.

Besides the trailer, the makers also unveiled the first official images of It Ends with Us. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 9 this year. Check out below who’s playing what in the film.

What is the story of It Ends with Us?

Published in 2016, the novel rose to massive popularity in 2021. With the #BookTok community on TikTok, the book rose to No.1 on 2021’s The New York Times Best Sellers list and maintained its position for 90 weeks, as reported by Deadline.

It Ends with Us narrates the story of Lily, a young woman seeking a new beginning, who falls in love with a doctor named Ryle. The complexity of their romance arises, though, when she gets in touch with her teenage love, Atlas, and learns about Ryle's troubled history.

Taking to social media last year, Hoover shared that the book was "loosely inspired" by her own mother, who saved them "from a scary situation" when Hoover was a little child.

Who’s playing what in It Ends with Us?

The upcoming film stars the 35-year-old Blake Lively as the leading lady Lily Bloom. “She's my dream Lily,” said Hoover on Instagram in January 2023 confirming the big screen adaptation. To embody the outspoken redhead Lily who gets entangled in a convoluted romantic triangle, Lively even dyes her signature blonde hair.

The 39-year-old Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon with a “complete aversion to relationships.” Baldoni's portrayal of the tall, dark, beautiful, and fascinating character was approved by Hoover herself. “I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. The good news is he’s gonna be Ryle,” said Hoover on her Instagram.

The 32-year-old Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s high school boyfriend, completes Hoover’s love triangle. Sklenar is best known for his performance as Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off series 1923.

Other characters include Jenny Slate as Allysa Kincaid, Ryle’s sister who plays a pivotal role in the book, and Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Allysa’s husband.

About the upcoming movie, It Ends with Us

The book was optioned by Jane the Virgin star Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios back in 2019. However, Hoover didn't publicly declare that the movie will hit the screen until January 2023. She, then, revealed on Instagram that Lively and Baldoni would be the lead couple.

“I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen. ... I’m so excited, y’all. The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support,” said Hoover in a video shot outside her childhood home which she shared on Instagram.

Directed by Baldoni, the film is written by Christy Hall, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Saks Picture Company, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.