It Ends With Us Trailer: All About The Colleen Hoover Book Adaptation Starring Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni

The first-ever Colleen Hoover book adaption is all set to swoon the audiences!

It Ends With Us is a romantic drama about finding love, handling toxic relationships and breaking the pattern. Blake Lively plays protagonist Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni features as her problematic love interest Ryle Kincaid.

Everything to know from the It Ends With Us trailer

Every romance novel fan is obsessed with Colleen Hoover’s riveting stories. Her bestselling novel, It Ends With Us, is finally getting an adaptation and the trailer looks impressive! Lively thrives as the beautifully vulnerable Lily Bloom and seems like the perfect fit to play the gentle yet strong character.

Ryle (Baldoni), who appears to be the dream guy, has a lot of insecurities going on under the surface, which ultimately drags Bloom into a vicious cycle of abuse. “If one day you had a daughter, she came to you and said that the person she loved was hurting her. What would you say to her?” Lively says in the trailer.

Bloom's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), who is definitely a green flag, reenters her life and shakes things up. The heartbreaking story will surely keep audiences hooked to the screen and cry their eyes out!

What’s the story of It Ends With Us?

The story will follow the protagonist's journey of dealing with cyclic abuse and having the courage to get out of it. When Bloom moves to Boston to start a new life, she encounters Ryle while working in a flower shop.

The duo’s undeniable chemistry and passion bring them together at the speed of light. However, as their courtship progresses, Bloom discovers a new side to her partner and finds herself in a toxic relationship similar to that of her parents.

Childhood trauma turns into a habitual pattern, which makes it harder for her to break out of until her first love shows up. The story will follow her journey of finding real love. “As hard as this choice is, we break the pattern,” the Gossip Girl actress says in the trailer.

The book has sold over one million copies worldwide so far and has been translated into more than twenty languages. Book fans can look forward to the film adaptation!

It Ends With Us will hit the theatres on August 9.