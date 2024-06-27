'It Feels Better Than Ever': Hugh Jackman Excited After Working With Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman recently revealed his experience reprising his iconic character of Logan Howlett aka Wolverine decades later in this latest project, which marks the Marvel Studios' first R-rated film.

Jackman also shared how he enjoyed reuniting with his co-star Ryan Reynolds (Wilson aka Deadpool) and director Shawn Levy. Earlier this year, the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine movie was released, featuring both actors reprising their roles, and now fans are eagerly anticipating the film. Read on further to know more details!



Hugh Jackman on working with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy in Deadpool & Wolverine

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hugh Jackman shared how much he enjoyed working with his co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy in their upcoming superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman and Reynolds both reprising their respective roles as LoganHowlett/Wolverine and Wilson/Deadpool in this movie, after playing the characters in previous projects.

He told the outlet that he "instinctively" knew that the film would allow them to explore a different side of the Wolverine character than he's ever played before, noting that he felt that everything about the experience, from "emotions, humor, dialogue, and action" felt "new and fresh" to him compared to his previous portrayals.

Jackman further mentioned that he feels good that he gets to share this experience with his two "best friends," Reynolds and Levy, noting that the three of them "together are like the Three Amigos."

The Logan movie actor added that there was not a single day when he wasn't in "tears laughing," noting that he felt so "rejuvenated" playing the character, and it feels "better than ever."



Shawn Levy praises Hugh Jackman's performance in Deadpool & Wolverine

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds also joined Hugh Jackman during the interview, where Levy also gushed about Jackman's performance in the upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The director revealed that his remarkable performance as Wolverine gives the film a "gravitas and a raw, soulful quality that is unbelievable," noting that he can’t say much more "without spoiling it."

He said that this sets the movie apart from previous X-Men and Deadpool films, noting that Jackman and Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, bring a unique dynamic to the film. Levy explained that the "fact that Logan is with a comedic engine for the entirety" of the film transforms the overall tone and experience of the project.

Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine film synopsis hints that it revolves around Wolverine, who is "recovering from injuries and meets the loudmouth, Deadpool." They both then team up to defeat their common enemy.

The film will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Macfadyen, Brianna Hildebrand, and more talented stars.