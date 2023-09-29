'It felt so dorky to hold it...': When Robert Pattinson shared he held his wand 'like a gun' on Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire sets

Based on J.K. Rowling's popular fantasy novels, Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Digory alongside Harry Potter i.e Daniel Radcliffe, Ron Weasley i.e Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger i.e Emma Watson in Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire.

The actor eventually rose to prominence with his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter. While discussing his most iconic roles with GQ, Pattinson had once opened up about playing the wizard in the Harry Potter franchise and how it was to hold a magic wand. For the unversed, after his role as Diggory, Robert Pattinson grabbed the 2008 vampire movie Twilight and had everyone drooling over him. And, one cannot imagine anyone else playing Edward Cullen so gracefully.

When Robert Pattinson opened up about how he felt holding a wand in Harry Potter movie

While discussing his most iconic roles in a video for GQ that occurred simultaneously with his March 2022 cover story, the Twilight star said, "I remember holding a wand and thinking that it felt so dorky to hold it like a magic wand, so I'm holding it like a gun with two hands, thinking I'm in a 'Die Hard' movie.” Pattinson continued, “I think I even have one eye closed when I'm looking down like it's got a viewfinder on it."

Robert described how his regimen caused him wounds on his body

As Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire was likely Robert’s first big theatrical film debut, speaking with GQ, the actor said "I remember the first scene I ever shot was in the magical maze at the end and I had never done anything with special effects and stunts and it was a big deal at the time. It felt very, very intimidating."

To this statement he also added, "I was psyching myself up as if I was getting into a fight or something before these scenes and just screaming into a pillow and punching myself and kind of ripping my clothing and stuff," he said, describing how his regimen caused the prosthetic wounds on his body to melt and require reapplication.

