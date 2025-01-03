‘It Gave Me A Sense Of Validation’: Armie Hammer Used THIS To Massage His Ego? Find Out As Actor Spills The Beans

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and rape.

Armie Hammer is making shocking revelations about himself. The actor appeared on the recent episode of Your Mom’s House podcast, where he revealed taking girls on a trip for around one and a half months and later would have s*x with them to massage his ego.

While in the conversation with the podcast host, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that by doing so, he got a sense of power and validation. Previously, Hammer had been accused of r*pe and cannibalism. While the actor denied the allegations, he admitted to cheating on his wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Speaking about having his pleasure moments, Hammer claimed, “People were my bags of dope with skin on them. Having people want to have sex with me, having s*x with people, doing all that stuff, like, it gave me a sense of power. It gave me a sense of validation.”

He further added, “What I would do is, I would scoop these girls up, take them on a whirlwind month and a half, road trips, trips, whatever. Like, we’re gonna do all these things. We’re gonna have great s*x. Everything’s gonna be awesome.”

The Mirror Mirror actor went on to state that he would later switch to another girl while leaving the one with a feeling of betrayal or like, “‘Wait. I just was sucked into this tornado of a world and felt like this is my place now and then dropped.'”

Hammer admitted his behaviour does come from the healthiest place, but he has been working on it to correct it through therapy. He explained, “There are aspects of my behavior that I think were coming from maybe not the healthiest place. Then there were aspects of my behavior that were just expressions of my own sexuality.”

He continued to say, “So I had to sort of, like, comb through all of that and figure out what’s coming from the right place, what’s coming from a trauma place.”

Further in the podcast, the actor revealed that he believes his daughter and son might hate him at some point in their lives. The feeling might come from the cannibalism accusations.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from Armie Hammer in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

