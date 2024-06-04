'It Gets Me Choked Up': Miley Cyrus Opens Up On Receiving Fax Messages From Godmother Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus is one of the most renowned singers who ranks among the A-list artists in the music industry. Cyrus recently opened up about her close bond with her godmother, the singing legend Dolly Parton.

Cyrus mentioned she received loving fax messages from Parton and how she is the only one who uses this old-school communication as she details what message the Jolene singer sent her, which made her emotional.

Miley Cyrus revealed Dolly Parton sent her loving fax messages

In a recent interview with W magazine, Miley Cyrus opened up about her professional career achievements. She also shared her views on the success of her sensational song Flowers, which recently won the singer two Grammys at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In addition, Cyrus spoke about her close bond with her godmother, Dolly Parton.

The singer mentioned how Parton sent her thoughtful fax messages, which left her emotional. The 31-year-old songwriter said, "Dolly’s been like a mother to me." Cyrus added she "was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago."

She further noted how no one other than Parton sent fax messages, revealing she had written her sweet letter, telling her how much she loved her. "I literally have to access my lawyer’s office because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax."

Miley Cyrus continued, "Dolly wrote to me to say, 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up."

Dolly Parton has a penchant for fax messaging, as the singer previously revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show why she prefers fax machines, admitting she is a “low-tech girl in a high-tech world."

Dolly Parton shared how she became Miley Cyrus' godmother

Dolly Parton often showed support for Miley Cyrus in her interviews. Parton even starred as a guest on Cyrus' hit teen sitcom, Hannah Montana. The 78-year-old singer previously appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed how she became her godmother.

Parton mentioned that she developed a strong bond with Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, while they toured together to promote his 1992 song Achy Breaky Heart.

“We just got to be good friends because he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee, and he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said: ‘Well, I’d be honored.’ So actually Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years," Dolly Parton said.