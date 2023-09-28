'It got to the point where...': Revisiting moment Rami Malek thought someone was playing a prank on him after Robert Downy Jr emailed him

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest names in the industry, being Iron Man, the actor is envied, and beloved by his peers, and fans. So imagine getting a straight-up email from the legend himself might leave you flabbergasted. And that's exactly what Rami Malek's reaction was to getting spammed by the Iron-Man actor. The duo have acted together in two movies so far, one being Dolittle, and the other being the Christopher Nolan blockbuster, Oppenheimer. Here's what happened.

Rami Malek thought someone was pranking him when RDJ emailed him

In January 2020, Robert Downy Jr. took over the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and interviewed his co-star Rami Malek as his guest. Downey started with high praise for the Bohemian Rapsody actor, saying, "I was such a fan of Mr. Robot, I basically emailed you, and I was serial texting you and I was trying to FaceTime you and you didn’t let me weird you out and now we’re friends." But according to Malek, he couldn't believe his stars that Downey was reaching out to him, which led him to believe it must be a prankster pulling a trick.

Mr. Robot actor confessed, "I couldn’t even believe it was you. For a second, I got the email from Robert and I thought, ‘Okay, somebody’s playing tricks on me.’ And then they kept coming and they were so witty" To which the Oppenheimer actor playfully chimed in saying, "I hired writers." But soon enough the then 39-year-old had to believe it. He confessed, "It got to the point where I thought it could be no one else but you."

Rami Malek confessed he had a big crush on Robert Downey Jr.

In the same interview, Malek explained that normally if a person is asked to be in a movie, they have to go through a barrage of agents, but not when Iron Man himself calls you. He admitted, "When RDJ calls you, it’s like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll come do it.'" Makel confessed to the Tony Stark actor, "I have a big crush on you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for film and cinema."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old was appreciative of Robert for taking young actors under his wing, and being an inspiration to them.

