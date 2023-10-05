'It had nothing to do with the kidney': Francia Raisa opens up about how she 'trauma-bonded' with Selena Gomez

As per Extra TV, Francia Raisa, a near pal of Selena Gomez, recently shared insights into their enduring friendship and the U.S.A.And down they have skilled collectively. Speaking with Extra's Terri Seymour at Selena's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Raisa mentioned their bond and the way it has advanced over the years.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez twins with Francia Raisa as BFFs spend time after fallout drama, latter says 'No beef just salsa'

Raisa and Selena's coordinated dresses and spray tan

Raisa humorously mentioned their coordinated spray tans at the event and clarified that their outfit selections have been not a part of the coordination. She then reminisced approximately how they first met around 16 years in the past whilst each was worried Disney suggests. They initially bonded at some stage in a visit to a kid's medical institution, where they realized they'd comparable reviews with teenage relationships and breakups.

Their friendship deepened as they supported each other through hard times. Raisa substantially donated one in every one of her kidneys to Selena Gomez, a decision she never regretted. She mentioned that whilst their connection turned into lovely, it also had its rocky moments, as any courting does. People develop and trade and relationships evolve, therefore.

Raisa emphasized that she considers Selena a little sister, and Selena sees her as an older sister. She mentioned that no dating is perfect, and they've faced a percentage of demanding situations. However, she expressed happiness in their capability to have a good time and guide each different day.

ALSO READ: Is Francia Raisa 'still unfollowing' Selena Gomez despite special birthday tribute?

Terri talks about relationship highs and lows

Terri referred to that every relationship has highs and lows, to which Raisa agreed. She emphasized personal growth and change, explaining how she and Selena have advanced as they entered their 30s. Raisa noted that she's proud of Selena for her advocacy for mental health awareness and the way it has inspired her to open up about her own mental health adventure.

Raisa praised Selena for bringing awareness to mental health, in particular in the Latin network, in which such discussions are frequently much less commonplace. She commended each of them for being powerhouse Latinas who are inclined to talk out on essential problems.

In addition to discussing their friendship and advocacy paintings, Raisa hinted at her new commercial enterprise assignment—a famous salsa that is set to be launched soon. She shared Selena's supportive reaction to her new mission.

Advertisement

Raisa and Terri agreed that spending time aside may be useful for private increase and well-being. Raisa expressed happiness in her modern career and private adventure, emphasizing that her well-being and boom are no longer related to kidney donation. She additionally hinted at sharing extra about her youth stories in the near future, with Selena being a crucial source of aid in the course.

In their communication, Francia Raisa conveyed the depth of her friendship with Selena Gomez and the mutual aid and increase they have experienced collectively over time.

ALSO READ: Did Francia Raisa fully recover after donating kidney to Selena? Actor describes the "worst pain" post surgery