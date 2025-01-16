‘It Happened So Long Ago’: Chrishell Stause Recalls Horrific Old Memory Amid LA Wildfire

LA wildfire is one of the worst catastrophes the USA has faced to date. With many celebrities escaping, left without any option, Chrishell Stause became another big name who had to leave her belongings behind. However, for her, it even triggered an old, horrifying event: the time she had watched her house burn when she was just a kid.

Making an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, the Selling Sunset star opened up about escaping fire last week. While talking about the recent incident, on Wednesday, Chrishell Stause began recalling a similar situation she had faced in the past. "There was a fire right in our backyard. It was just immediately you gotta go. I just got frozen in fear," Stause mentioned.

Further continuing, the actress from Hot Frosty added that she had almost forgotten, “When I was 12, I did watch my house burn down. But that's something you don't think about, you know what I mean? It happened so long ago."

Stause then noted that it was G Flip who helped her through the event while she had frozen and was standing in one place. Talking about which, she mentioned one doesn't know how they would react, adding she needed “a little kick in the b*tt."

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Mail, the You're Not Supposed to Be Here actress had even shared the same old memory on her social media. A report by the outlet suggests that Chrishell Stause shared her thoughts in her Instagram Story a day after she had evacuated her home.

