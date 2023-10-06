‘It happened to be the episode where…’: When Andrew Garfield realized THIS while watching BoJack Horseman during filming of Angels in America

In 2022, during a conversation with BBC Radio, Andrew Garfield opened up about a significant moment he had while working on the set of Angels in America in London. During the interview, he revealed that he took solace in watching the animated series BoJack Horseman, which is famous for delving into profound existential themes and offering thought-provoking narratives. In addition to this, Garfield also shared an insight or realization that he had during that time.

When Andrew Garfield felt like he was BoJack but also himself!

As Andrew continued to share his realization during a conversation with BBC Radio, he began by recounting a specific evening when he had a deeply disheartening experience while performing on stage. This performance left him doubting his skills as an actor and overwhelmed by self-doubt. In search of solace, he turned to his favorite show, BoJack Horseman, not knowing that this decision would eventually lead to a profound and life-changing insight.

As he continued, he mentioned, “I put on BoJack, and it happened to be the episode where BoJack is auditioning for Seabiscuit. He wants Seabiscuit so much, and he's going through his own, ‘This is my moment, this is my moment.’”

ALSO READ: 'Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser': When Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed details about kissing Spider-Man actor back in 2017

As Garfield continued with his story, he shared that BoJack aced the audition saying, “He nails the audition, and he's about to get the part. Then, the cartoon director gets a call saying, ‘Oh my God, Andrew Garfield just became available for the part of Seabiscuit! We got Andrew Garfield! Oh my God, it's the best day of my life!’ And BoJack is the one that is left totally despondent. So, there was this amazing moment of like complete existential meta, like suddenly I was BoJack, but also I was me and I was the one getting in my way because I was BoJack.”

ALSO READ: ‘There is no argument..’: When Andrew Garfield revealed he’s ‘in favor’ of same s*x marriage and ‘equality’ is for everyone

How did this MOMENT impact Andrew Garfield?

As The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed on BBC Radio, this moment prompted him to experience a blend of emotions, encompassing laughter and uncontrollable sobs, mirroring BoJack's own rollercoaster of emotions in the series as he mentioned, “It's like I'm just so grateful that I get to work. I'm just so grateful that I get to make things and make things that I love.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I think the hardest thing…’: When Andrew Garfield spoke about the ‘challenges’ and ‘characteristics’ he faced to playing his Spider-Man character Peter Parker