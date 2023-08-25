'It has a different meaning to me now': When Selena Gomez revealed THIS song was closure from Justin Bieber and their tumultuous relationship

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are two of the most popular musical artists in the industry and with the history they share, no wonder their story still continues to interest people. The former couple dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 but months after their final breakup, he went on to date model Hailey Baldwin. The two got engaged and tied the knot the same year leading to a lot of controversy. Fans couldn't believe it and it led to a lot of trolling.

Meanwhile, Gomez has time and again stressed about the heartbreak she went through because of her turbulent relationship with Bieber. Both singers have also written multiple hit songs about each other and their time together. The actress previously revealed that she wrote a song to get closure from their relationship which she did not get considering how fast he moved on and married Hailey. Keep reading to know which song Gomez was referring to.

Selena Gomez's song about closure from Justin Bieber

During a 2020 interview with NPR, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about writing her hit song Lose You To Love Me, which was also her first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100. She explained that the pop song gave her a sense of closure which she did not receive after her previous relationship ended. Gomez added that she wrote it as a self-love anthem as she dealt with heartbreak and tried to love herself again after the split.

The Come and Get It hitmaker said she was "very proud" of the 2019 song and that it has a different meaning to her as compared to when she wrote it. "I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said," she divulged. The former Disney actress continued, "It's not a hateful song; it's a song that's saying I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that."

She further gave insight into that phase of her life and revealed it was very difficult and she is happy it's over. Gomez then disclosed how she felt like writing this song was a great way to say that this thing is in the past and she understands and respects that. She concluded by pointing out that she is stepping into a whole other chapter now that the relationship with Bieber is done. Meanwhile, Gomez's new track Single Soon was released a few hours back.

