'It has a huge room ready to be my recording studio': Joe Jonas' private letter to purchase UK home unearthed in divorce battle with Sophie Turner

The divorce saga between Hollywood stars Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has taken a twist, with Turner unearthing a bombshell piece of evidence to challenge her husband's divorce petition filed in Florida. In an exclusive revelation, RadarOnline.com has obtained a nearly 300-word private letter penned by Jonas, which casts doubts on the timeline of their divorce proceedings and unveils previously undisclosed details of their plans as a couple.

A pivotal letter's unveiling

The pivotal letter, spanning nearly 300 words, emerges as a smoking gun in the divorce proceedings. Dated July 2023, the letter, authored by the 34-year-old singer, shows that the singer had no intention to divorce Turner in September. Instead, the letter offers a glimpse into the couple's shared aspirations and plans. The letter disclosed that the couple had envisioned residing in a permanent home in England, having made significant commitments towards this endeavor. This included signing a contract and placing a 10-percent deposit on a $9.1 million property in Wallingford, Oxford.

Furthermore, the letter conveys Jonas's enthusiasm for this "forever" home and the couple's two daughters, aged 3 and 1. It highlights their daughter's specific requirements, such as chickens, a pony, and a Wendy house, which were addressed in their property search.

Joe Jonas's enthusiastic declarations

In the letter, Jonas expresses profound admiration for the property's scenic beauty and suitability for their family. He mentions the charming blue shutters and the enchanting walled garden, painting a vivid picture of their magical experience during the visit. Jonas's excitement extends to envisioning local pub visits and converting one of the rooms into his music studio. He praises the design of the house, expressing an eagerness to pay homage to its magic for years to come. He wrote, “I couldn’t help but notice the musicality of the house and the fact it has a huge room ready to be my recording studio is amazing - there is nothing about the design we would want to change. I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after and for many many years pay homage to the magic you have created.” He added "My father in law is an incredibly keen gardener, an he was suitable impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off.”

This shocking revelation introduces a new dimension to the divorce battle, raising questions about the couple's shared intentions and the timeline of events leading to the divorce petition.

