‘It Has Been An Honor’: Litigator Mathew Rosengart Ends Representing Britney Spears To Focus On Other Clients

Britney Spears' controversies, especially those surrounding her conservatorship, have always been a topic of discussion among netizens. Since she was freed from her conservatorship, many of the singer’s fans were elated to know their icon was freed.

The main person who freed Britney and helped her out in other legal matters, Mathew Rosengart, has now bid adieu to the popstar as a client. Check out to learn what he had to say about Britney.

Mathew Rosengart on representing Britney Spears

Rosengart, who has represented many high-profile Hollywood clients, including Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, and Casey Affleck, spoke about the songstress.

According to the litigator’s statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “It has been an honor,” to be Britney’s litigator, to work and achieve her goals in obtaining suspension of her former conservator ordered by court.

He added, “followed by restoring her fundamental rights and civil liberties while continuing to protect her and, more recently, to extricate her from all outstanding litigation and the byzantine probate court proceedings. As I’ve always said, the credit goes to Britney.”

Rosangart has also played the key role in Britney’s other matters, including getting a huge Simon & Schuster book deal for her memoir titled The Woman In Me, her divorce and pre-nuptial agreement from ex-husband Sam Asghari and when her ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash her and Asghari’s wedding, the litigator helped the popstar get a restraining order against him.

Britney Spears praises Mathew Rosengart

In May 2024, when the Gimme Gimme singer twisted her ankle, which stirred up another controversy, she praised her lawyer. The songstress took to her Instagram handle to clear the controversy. She shared two posts talking about the incident.

In one of the posts, she praised Rosengart and said that he was just like a father to her. She added that she adores and admires the litigator. Britney also shared a picture of Rosengart in the post. Back in 2022, she shared one more post praising Rosengart. Check out the post below.

But among his clients, the singer isn't the only one who has praised him. According to the outlet, actor Sean Penn also praised the lawyer as he represented him in the defamation case against Lee Daniels. Penn said that Rosengart is a “tough-as-nails street fighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”

