'It Has Been Haunting Me': Jesse Plemons Says He Finds It 'Flattering' How Fans Compare Him To Matt Damon

Jesse Plemons recently revealed that he doesn't mind the comparisons to Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon. Plemons appeared on the TODAY show with his co-star Emma Stone to discuss their latest film, Kinds of Kindness.

The actor joked about being mistaken for Damon. The TODAY host Craig Melvin mentioned how his wife initially thought Plemons was Damon while he was watching the movie with her. The actor then admitted that it's "flattering" to be compared to him, noting that fans have given him various nicknames associated with Damon throughout his career.

Jesse Plemons recently appeared on the TODAY show alongside his co-star Emma Stone to discuss their 2024 black comedy anthology film Kinds of Kindness. During his candid conversation on the show, host Craig Melvin told Plemons that he was watching this movie with his wife, and she initially mistook him for Matt Damon.

Melvin then mentioned to Plemons that people often mistake him for The Last Duel movie star, after which the actor clarified, "Yeah, for a little while now, which there are worse things to be called, for sure."

The Breaking Bad actor laughed and addressed how fans have been comparing him to Damon, noting that it's "flattering." He revealed that many people have even playfully dubbed him with nicknames associated with Damon throughout his acting career.

However, this is not the first time Jesse Plemons has encountered this situation. On several occasions, people have mistaken him for Damon, claiming he bears a resemblance to the actor.

Jesse Plemons shared that Matt Damon's comparison had been "haunting" him for a while

Jesse Plemons recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed an anecdote about how a woman had mistaken him for Matt Damon.

The show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked the actor if people often compare him to Damon. Plemons admitted that he "doesn't really" see the resemblance, but it has been "haunting" him for a while because fans have been comparing him to the actor for years.

He then recalled an anecdote saying that about ten years ago at the Toronto Film Festival, when he was getting into an elevator, a woman mistook him for Matt Damon and asked if he was him. He said he told her, "No, I'm sorry, I'm not."

Jesse Plemons said that though he told the woman he was not Damon, he noted that she "looked at me as if ‘Wow, Matt Damon is a liar,’ and I felt bad.”