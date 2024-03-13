'It Has Been So Much Fun': Allison Holker Reveals How She's Connecting To Her Kids Via Dance After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of suicide and death

Allison Holker, a 36-year-old professional dancer, appeared on the Jennifer Hudson show where she talked about her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ passing and how it affected their family. Boss died by suicide back in 2022, which left their family heartbroken, but Holker said that her family found a way to connect with each other.

Holker reminisced about her husband on the show

Holker appeared on the 12th March Tuesday episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she mentioned that her husband used to spend a lot of time in the same studio for the Ellen Degeneres show. "This place is like home. So, walking in here, I have all these memories of my daughter. My oldest, she's 15; she used to come here every day after school and do her homework here. Everyone would feed her dinner, and it was so wonderful," Allison said.

She also mentioned how Boss' death hit her oldest daughter Weslie differently as she experienced it as a teenager, saying, "She got to have a very different experience than both kids, right? But it's such a wonderful place that I really hold dear to my heart. So, it's a lot to be here but a beautiful feeling."

She revealed that her family found a connection through dance

Afterward, she also told Jennifer Hudson that her family had found their joy and connection through dancing. "Oh man, dancing with my children. It has been so much fun. They're so adorable. Yesterday we were playing Just Dance. But it's fun to have dance as a way for us to connect and express all of these emotions together," she spoke proudly of her children.

"We were watching Trolls the other day together on the TV, and we just got up and started dancing together. And they were bouncing off the couches, jumping off the coffee table. And it was just like, so much freedom, and I could just feel that they still have so much lightness to them. And I was really grateful to see that," she also shared.

Besides Weslie, Allison also has her seven-year-old son Maddox and 3-year-old daughter Zaia, whom she shared with Boss.

