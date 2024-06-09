'It Has Shifted': Demi Moore Says Concept Of Ageism Has Evolved In Hollywood Over The Years

Demi Moore is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Her immense contribution to Hollywood is noteworthy. Moore does not shy away while talking about her opinions on certain matters.

In a recent Variety's article, published on June 7, the Mortal Thoughts actress shared her opinion on the ageism that women face and how the industry has evolved in terms of that. Read ahead to know more.

Demi Moore on ageism in Hollywood

While talking about her character Ann Woodward in the recently released Fued: Capute Vs The Swans, Moore spoke about being with her contemporaries and brilliant actresses including Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, Chloe Sevigny, Jessica Lange, and Molly Ringwald.

The actress said, “How often do you get to see three women, let alone seven? To just be in the company of such talented, creative artists that are my peers was just a delight.” Moore also mentioned the fact that they were playing their ages.

The Ghost Star elaborated on how the film industry had progressed over the years when it came to ageism towards women in Hollywood.

Moore said, “It has shifted. There’s evolution that has occurred, even, I would say from when I was 40.” She added that when she was forty but did not look like what was imagined forty should look like, they did not know what to do with the actress.

The 61-year-old said that she did not work as much because she wasn’t in her twenties or thirties. She thinks, “If we really look at the deeper crux of this, what we’re looking at is this old idea that women’s value and desirability was tied to their fertility.”

The Indecent Proposal actress added that once women reached a certain age, there was shame attached to having desires or being sexual as it was only “tied” to its motive as opposed to its independence. We are seeing the ownership of “ourself” being reflected, Moore said.

Moore added, “Who’s to say that somebody’s not sexy? It was really something that was tied to that time period of a woman’s life. I think we’re kind of debunking these rules.”

More on Demi Moore's The Substance film

Demi Moore's The Substance movie is based on the age factor itself. The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival garnering an 11-minute standing ovation.

The film synopsis surrounds a once-great actress, who takes up a medical treatment trial to look younger. After achieving that, both of her versions co-exist. She has to spend a week in her new body and another in her original body, per Variety.

According to the outlet, this film is filled with metaphors about, “women in Hollywood, the cruelty of age, and the repercussions of self-hatred.”

Apart from Moore, the film also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The movie is directed by Coralie Fargeat and it will be released on September 20, 2024. The film will be distributed by Mubi.

