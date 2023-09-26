'It has taken forever': Kathy Griffin relieves about Russell Brand facing consequences for his explicit behavior; calls him 'sleazebag'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Kathy Griffin, 63, comedian, is feeling relieved because Russell Brand is facing consequences for his alleged bad behavior. Russell Brand has been accused by several women of explicit behavior including rape, and assault as per investigated by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches. Here's what Kathy Griffin expressed about these accusations.

Kathy Griffin is relieved as Russell Brand faces consequences

Kathy Griffin made a video on Instagram to share her thoughts. She said, “I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand, It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag.” Kathy even shared a story about one of her friends who said Russell Brand acted inappropriately towards her at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. She revealed, “She went to shake his hand … and he got in her face and pushed his groin against hers,” highlighting the double standards between male and female comedians, Kathy added, “You don’t hear this s–t about Dame Judi Dench.” Kathy mentioned that female comedians often face challenges in their careers. People may call them 'difficult' or 'bossy,' which is unfair. She concluded by saying, “It gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay.”

Amy Schumer, another famous comedian, supported Kathy in the comments. Amy said, “I love you! I hope to someday earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game also it’s just like a part of my story that I have taken jokes from other comics and I have never in my life not even once done that. We have to just fight for ourselves.”

ALSO READ: 'Working on set is amazing because...': When Tom Holland revealed his genuine feelings about how he feels while being on stage

Russell Brand denies allegations

This video from Kathy came after four women accused Russell Brand of doing bad things, like rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, during his career peak from 2006 to 2013 according to an investigation done by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches. One of the women said he raped her in 2012, and she went to a rape center the next day. Another woman said she was in a bad relationship with him when she was 16, and he was much older.

Russell Brand strongly denied these accusations before they were published in the Sunday Times. He said he was very 'promiscuous' during his movie career but that all his relationships were 'consensual.' He also claimed that there are witnesses who disagree with the allegations and think they're part of a coordinated attack by the media.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'Save 818 at all costs': Kim Kardashian falls off wakeboard while posing with bottle of sister Kendall Jenner's tequila brand