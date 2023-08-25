'It hurt like f--k n still looks tight': When Ariana Grande faced backlash for Japanese tattoo that read 'barbeque grill'

Pop sensation Ariana Grande recently found herself in a tattoo blunder that set social media abuzz. The singer's attempt to ink a tribute to her hit single "7 Rings" ended up translating to something quite unexpected: a shichirin, or a small charcoal grill, in Japanese. Grande, 25, shared a now-deleted photo of her new palm tattoo on Instagram, only to be swiftly informed by her fans that the characters didn't quite match her intentions. The missing characters were acknowledged by Grande herself in later tweets, where she explained that the design wouldn't last long due to the palm's faster skin regrowth and the tendency for tattoos to fade.

Grande responding to the mishap

Responding to the mishap, Grande tweeted, “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like an expletive and still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer through the whole thing next time.”

While some sympathized ironically, others took to Twitter to jest about the situation with memes and playful mockery. Despite the tattoo gaffe, Grande continues to soar on the music charts, with "7 Rings" amassing over 100 million views on YouTube and claiming the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Grande revealed the modified version of the tattoo

Grande's previous chart-topping hit, "Thank U, Next," also made waves and set records, setting the stage for her upcoming album, which shares the same title as the song. As she works through the tattoo blunder, Grande shared an update on her Instagram, revealing a modified version of the tattoo and bidding farewell to the "tiny charcoal grill" with a hint of fondness: “Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix it. RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss you, man. I actually really liked u.”

While tattoos are often meant to be permanent symbols of personal expression, Grande's accidental charcoal grill serves as a reminder that even well-intentioned ink can sometimes go awry.

