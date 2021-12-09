It hurts, it's been a lot of grieving: Travis Scott speaks out in first interview since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has recently opened up on being on "an emotional roller coaster" ever since the tragedy at Astroworld which claimed 10 lives amid mass stampede. In a lengthy interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the rapper shared his take on the mishap for the first time.

Opening up about the tragedy, the rapper said that it has been "hard" for him as he always feels connected to his fans. "I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it," the rapper added.

Scott also revealed that he did not know what was going on while he was on stage performing. Noting the details, Scott said, "I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” he said. “And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’” Scott also opened up on the claims that people made about him ignoring the mishap and continuing to perform despite it all or showing no signs of stopping the concert.

"I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective...call and response. I just didn’t hear that," Scott claimed. He also explained that it became difficult for him to understand what was going on due to the music, lights and pyro effects. “You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” Scott stated.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott’s legal team REACTS to lawsuits following Astroworld tragedy; Request all claims to be DISMISSED