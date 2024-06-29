‘It Hurts My Feelings’: Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Furious Over Racist Comment Made By David Spade On SNL

Eddie Murphy recalls an ugly incident from the '90s when he got furious at David Spades for making racist comments on Saturday Night Live in the 90s. In an interview with The New York Times, the Beverly Hills Cop 4 actor shared that he was the target of “cheap shots” taken by Spades on the show he, too, was a cast member on.

On the SNL episode released after Murphy’s 1995 horror movie flopped at the box office, Spade, calling Murphy’s career a falling star, commented, "Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish.”

Eddie Murphy on the racist comments made by David Spade on the SNL

In an interview with the news outlet, Murphy revealed that he was taken aback by the Grown Ups actor's comments on stage at SNL. The actor claims that Spade's words continue to astound him. The Coming to America star shared, “It was like: ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and you’re fucking with me like that?’ It hurt my feelings like that.”

After Spade’s comment about Murphy’s career, the latter did not appear on the SNL for almost 30 years. The actor next stepped up on the stage of Saturday Night Live to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show.

In a conversation with the NY Times, the Shrek actor revealed, “The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can’t just say that. A joke has to go through these channels.”

Murphy further added, “It was personal. It was like, ‘Yo, how could you do that?’ My career? Really? A joke about my career? So, I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought—I felt it was racist.”

David Spade’s statements over being trolled for making racist comments

After the incident involving Eddie Murphy, Spade elaborated on the trolling he faced in his book. The comedian wrote, “Everybody in showbiz wants people to like them. That’s how you get fans. But when you get reamed in a sketch or online, however, that shit staaaangs. And it can add up quickly.”

However, keeping his calmness for the future, Murphy revealed that it will all be good in the long run. On the work front, Eddie Murphy will next be seen in the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, releasing on July 3 on Netflix.

