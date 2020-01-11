Prince Harry and Meghan Markel could find less scrutiny in Canada but impossible to escape the media

Experts have suggested that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markel could find friendlier media in Canada, it is impossible for them to escape the media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel have decided to put some distance between themselves and the Royal family, and as they figure out the specifics, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is reportedly in Britain. Following the royal couple’s shocking announcement about stepping back from the British royal family, the experts are suggesting that while Harry and Meghan can expect less scrutiny by local media than they have faced in England should they move to Canada, it is impossible for them to escape scrutiny.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the world by surprise, including the royal family after they announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. The announcement came after the royal couple spent about six weeks Canada during the recent Holidays season. Their getaway sparked speculation that the couple could consider settling in Canada.

Reportedly, the step back from the royal family is partly driven by the intrusive coverage of the couple by the British media and the constant scrutiny they are subjected to. Reflecting on the issue, experts asserted that the couple will get some space in Canada since the media there, unlike in Britain, tends to separate public life from the private life of public figures, reported Reuters. However, they also asserted that even if the couple decides to shift, British tabloids will likely hire freelancers in Canada to do their job for them.

In a statement posted on the Sussexes' verified Instagram account, earlier this week, the couple announced that they will not be performing any kind of royal duties henceforth. The statement asserted that the couple has made the decision after months of reflection and internal discussions. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.” the statement read.

Read More