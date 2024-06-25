'It Infuriates Me': Khloe Kardashian Once Called Kris Jenner A 'Crazy B****' For Staying In Touch With Ex Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian called her mother Kris Jenner a "crazy b**ch" for giving her new phone number to Lamar Odom, expressing her intense disregard. This happened in a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Khloe was furious about it. According to a story by the Mirror, despite Khloe's attempts to keep her distance from Odom, Kris Jenner kept in constant contact with him and disclosed Khloe's new number without getting her permission.

What actually happened?

Khloé Kardashian was shocked to learn that her mother, Kris Jenner, had been contacting and FaceTimeing Lamar Odom on a regular basis after returning from Mexico. To her further dismay, Kris had provided Odom with Khloé's new phone number so he could get in touch with her.

When Odom called Khloé, she immediately confronted him, accusing him and Kris of conspiring behind her back. Khloé expressed her anger and hurt in an on-camera interview, stating, “It infuriates me and it hurts my feelings. I love that love that she has for him but sometimes you have to keep relationships separate.”

Kim Kardashian was furious as well at their mother's interference, particularly now that Khloé had found the strength to file for divorce from Odom. Kim responded to Kris's attempt to minimize the situation by labeling her mother's behavior as "stupid."

Khloé criticized Kris even more, reminding her of her support throughout the controversy involving Caitlyn Jenner and highlighting the fact that "that was [her] dad of 23 years."

In a heated phone conversation, Khloé told Kris, that they both needed a major break from each other. Kris later explained in an on-camera interview that her actions were driven by compassion. She stated that Lamar doesn’t have a lot of extended family so when he reached out, she responded. And she added that that was what her heart asked her to do.

Khloe Kardashian on loving someone again in the future

In the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shared her current stance on dating and her openness to meeting new people eventually.

When a producer noted that her family believes she should "get out more," Khloé, 39, remained unfazed by their suggestions. "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy!" she confidently told the cameras.

On being asked if she thinks of finding love again, Khloé said that she "100 percent" expects to fall in love once more.

"One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."

She continued that she knows it will happen one day, but it is not the time. She loves spending time with herself and her kids. She does not need anyone.

She said that she will date someone at the right time when she knows that from within and she also assured that if she likes the person she will make it public too.

Despite her positive outlook on future relationships, Khloé acknowledged the challenges she faces as a mother. She also admitted that her past experiences have influenced her current hesitation to date.

Khloé feels immense pressure to protect her children from further harm, stating, "I don’t want to f— up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f— them up."

She does not want to add anymore trouble to their lives because she thinks that people have been very disappointing so far.

