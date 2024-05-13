'It Is Such A Gift': Rumer Willis Shares Heartfelt Post For Daughter Louetta In Honor Of Mother's Day 2024

Rumer Willis shared a heartwarming post for daughter Louetta on her social media this weekend. This is Willis’ second Mother’s Day as a mom. She also spoke to a media outlet about her daughter.

Furthermore, she said that she loves her ‘weirdo’ family. Rumer’s daughter was born last year.

Rumer Willis shares heartfelt post for Daughter Louetta on Mother’s Day

Actress Rumer Willis recently posted a heart-touching reel for her beloved infant daughter Louetta (1) through her Instagram on May 12, Sunday. Rumer’s post consists of several photos and clips of her daughter.

Willis' Reel included an array of shots of her baby bump while she was pregnant, as well as some selfies and sweet family moments of her father Bruce Willis and her mother Demi Moore holding the little one.

"Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything. Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined," the actress began her caption.

"It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I’m not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you if complete taken with you and can’t believe how magic you are," Willis continued.

"Every day with you is so fun and wonderful. I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. you are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life. Louetta Isley you are a Love you always. Mama," she concluded her post.

Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child in a home birth on April 18, 2023.

Rumer Willis talks about her daughter Louetta

The What Lies Ahead star spoke to People ahead of Louetta's birth last year.

Rumer Willis said she couldn't help but wonder whether her child would share the "goofiness" she inherited from her parents.

"We're a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child," she said. "That's my favorite thing, laughing with my family."

According to IMDb, Rumer Willis is a Hollywood actress well-known for her top-notch acting roles in Sorority Row (2009), Wild Cherry (2009), Hostage (2005), Now and Then (1995), and many other popular works. She was recently seen in My Divorce Party (2024) and Maya (2023).

