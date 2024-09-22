'It Is Time For...': Paramore's Hayley Williams Blasts Donald Trump During iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024; Asks Fans To Vote

Hayley Willams made sure to voice her opinion and urge people to vote for the upcoming election as she lit up the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Los Angeles. While asking her fans to vote, she also blasted candidate Donald Trump, per Variety.

According to the publication, As Williams, with her band, performed Big Man, Little Integrity, she said about Trump, “Project 2025 is Donald Trump‘s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.”

The vocalist added, “It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda. And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls. Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well show up and vote!”

When it comes to celebrities being honest about their opinions and support towards political leaders, Williams does make it to that list. She has blasted Republicans previously and one such person was Governor Ron DeSantis.

As per the outlet, back in 2023, during her performance at Atlantic City, the singer spoke about DeSantis. She mentioned being content to tell the audience that she was comfortable talking about politics. Williams continued saying that if they voted for DeSantis, they’d be “fu****g dead” for her.

As far as her recent performance goes, she donned a blue-colored outfit with the same colored headband. Her ensemble along with their set during the show was seemingly inspired by the 80s aesthetic, per Sportskeeda.

Along with the band, other musicians also took the iHeart stage and wowed the audience with their respective performances including artists like Doja Cat, Victoria Monet, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Hozier, Big Sean, The Weekend, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Many other musicians have been vocal about their support for Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris. Influential figures including Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles and Taylor Swift have shown their support for the vice president of the USA.

Swift being vocal about it comes after her images altered by AI, showing her support for the ex-president were allegedly posted on his Truth Social website, per BBC News.

In her Instagram post that supported Harris and Tom Walz’s campaign, Swift pointed out the dangers and her fears surrounding the misinformation caused but artificial intelligence, which is what caused her to be “transparent” about her plans as a voter during the elections.

